Luxury carmakers focusing on demand for used cars amid slowdown in sales

At a time when the luxury car segment is expected to see a near 40% decline this fiscal due to covid-19 related disruptions, carmakers such as Mercedes-Benz India Pvt. Ltd, BMW India Pvt. Ltd, and Audi India Pvt. Ltd (luxury unit of Volkswagen Group) are increasingly focusing on the pre-owned car segment to drive growth.

The pre-owned car segment is expected to witness a double-digit growth this fiscal on increased preference for personal mobility. Luxury carmakers are viewing this space as a strategic opportunity to add first-time customers who aspire to experience and own a luxury car.

To be sure, prices of luxury cars depreciate the most compared with other passenger car categories in the pre-owned vehicle market. For example, a 3-4 year old pre-owned luxury car can be bought for as low as 40% of its original purchase value, according to people involved in the trade.

However, intensive bargaining, previous ownership record, maintenance and warranty remain key areas of concern for the first-time buyers while dealing with the independent brokers in the unorganized market.

Senior executives at Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi said that the companies are looking to address these concerns with transparency while offering certified products to the customers.

With dedicated pre-owned car vertical in their operations, the luxury car companies are ramping up their presence by ensuring refurbished cars are increasingly available across their official channels, customers get the same premium treatment as the new car buyers, setting up online platforms wherein the customer could see the available pre-owned car inventory across dealerships, among others.

“Our pre-owned car business remains a strategically important business for us, driving a significant 20% cumulative year-on-year growth. We expect pre-owned cars to outperform the new car sales under the current challenging circumstances," Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India told Mint.

“The young and first-time buyers who aspire to own a Mercedes usually opt for certified pre-owned cars to experience the product before moving on to a new one," he said, adding that the product, services, financial offerings and brand experience are similar to that of a brand new car.

The company has seen an uptick in its used car business after it launched its e-commerce platform last year. Schwenk said Mercedes-Benz has sold more than 150 units through its online store in the post lockdown period with good demand coming from metro and non-metro cities.

“We expect this number to grow further," he added.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said the company is rapidly building its presence in the used car space to capitalize on this opportunity.

“We are selling pre-owned cars across 7 of our outlets. We intend to expand our footprint as we plan to get many more customers into our fold and give them an Audi experience even before they buy a new car from us. This for us is equally important while we continue to launch new products. The idea is to sell every car at least two times, if not more," Dhillon said in an interview.

Mercedes-Benz and Audi, with their existing base of close to 130,000 units and over 80,000 units respectively, view the pre-owned segment as a sizable business opportunity.

For BMW India, too, its pre-owned car business, called as BMW Premium Selection, is strategically critical and is now a strong part of the company operations.

Vikram Pawah, president at BMW Group India, views a surge in demand for pre-owned cars as a positive factor that would drive business for the entire luxury car market.

“Good demand for used cars, with supply shortage, leads to an increase in the resale value of the cars. When the resale value of the existing cars grows, the customers get more equity in return and they start looking at trading their cars for more premium models. That’s how it drives the demand for new cars, too," the senior BMW executive explained.

