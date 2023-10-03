Luxury cars continue to cruise in the fast lane
Summary
- Last year was a good one for luxury car manufacturers and 2023 is shaping up to be even better. More importantly, from a medium-term perspective, they have more growth levers to push
Luxury carmakers have carried forward last year’s momentum and are on course to deliver another year of solid growth. Late last month, Mercedes-Benz India head Santosh Iyer told news agency PTI that sales rose 13% year-on-year (yoy) to 8,528 units in the first half of 2023 and that the company was looking at achieving its highest annual sales. Audi India, which is on the recovery trail, reported a 97% yoy increase to 3,474 units for the same period. The trajectory is distinctly upwards and pushing companies towards their best showing since 2018.