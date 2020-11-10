M&M’s Q2 net profit declines 88%

MUMBAI : Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Tuesday reported 88% fall in its profit to ₹162 crore for the September quarter on account of subdued sales and sharp decline in income from its subsidiaries. The company also reported an exceptional item worth Rs.1,149 crores during the period under review, representing impairment provision for certain long-term investments.

The company's revenue grew 6% year-on-year to ₹11,590 crore versus ₹10,935 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

M&M's operating margins during Q2FY21 stood at 18.8% compared with 14.1% in the year ago period.

The growth in revenue and operating margins can be attributed to the robust demand for tractors in the domestic market.

Riding on strong tractor demand, M&M had sold 89,597 units in the September quarter, up 31% YoY.

Timely relaxation of covid-19 lockdown restrictions for the agriculture sector supported by healthy reservoir levels, good increase in minimum selling price or MSP for Kharif crops and important reforms announced by the government helped tractor demand bounce back after April 2020, the company said in a regulatory filing on the BSE.

“On the back of these positive factors, it is expected that the tractor demand will remain robust during the upcoming festive season," M&M said in a note.

The company’s overall vehicle sales (including passenger and commercial vehicles – PVs and CVs) stood at 87,332 units, down 21% YoY during the 3 month period.

M&M’s exports were also down 33% YoY at 7,103 units in Q2.

