M&M to increase price of all its passenger and commercial vehicles from 1 Jan

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said that it will be increasing the price of its range of passenger and commercial vehicles, across models effective from 1 January, 2021.

"This has been necessitated due to the increase in commodity prices and various other input costs," the auto maker said in a regulatory filing.

Details of the price increase across different models will be communicated in due course, the company further stated.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd earlier this month reported a 4% rise in its total vehicle sales to 42,731 units in November amid demand for utility vehicles and light commercial vehicles. The company sold 41,235 units in the year-ago period.

The company continued to see subdued demand for three-wheelers and commercial vehicles bigger than 3.5 ton gross vehicle weight (GVW) in the domestic market.

Driven by the demand for its popular UVs such as Scorpio, Bolero, XUV500 and the newly launched Thar, M&M’s passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 18,212 units, up 24% in November.

It sold 17,971 units in the UV segment, up 27% YoY. However, in the passenger car category, it sold only 241 units, down 49% YoY.

The company’s wholesales in the 2-3.5-ton LCV category were at 14,799 units, up 9% YoY. In the smaller LCV segment (below 2-ton), it sold 3,755 units against 3,149 units sold a year-ago.

In the three-wheeler category, including electric vehicles, M&M’s wholesales were at 3,854 units, down 42% YoY, in November.

M&M’s total vehicle exports in November stood at 1,636 units, down 38% YoY.

M&M's shares on Tuesday were up 0.80% or 5.70 to ₹717.40 on BSE at the closing time of the market.

Earlier this month, the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India had also announced that it will be increasing prices across its model range from January 2021.

The automaker said that cost of vehicles severely impacted due to various input costs and it's "necessary to pass on some of the impacts to customers."

This price increase shall vary for different models, the company said in a regulatory filing.

