M&M widens Thar SUV’s appeal to add new customers

MUMBAI: To expand the customer base of Thar, a vehicle popular among off-road enthusiasts, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has widened the appeal of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) by adding a host of new features.

The second generation Thar has a feature-rich cabin for passenger comfort and safety along with a convertible top and an automatic transmission for the first time.

Unveiling the new Thar today, M&M management said the vehicle would be sold in adventure as well as in lifestyle variants with the intent to add a new customer base to the popular model.

“While the AX or adventure series will target the serious customers who enjoy the off-roading activities, the LX or lifestyle series is aimed at adding new customers to the Thar family," Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer, automotive division, M&M said.

While the first generation Thar was launched 10 years ago, it drew inspiration from the Mahindra Classic, also popularly called Jeep among enthusiasts locally over decades.

Pawan Goenka, managing director, M&M said Thar presents many memories of the Classic, the MM540 and the CJ (age-old SUVs produced and sold by M&M).

“It reminds us of the images of the army and police using these vehicles," Goenka said, adding that although there are only 60,000 Thar vehicles on Indian roads, the vehicle and the brand has become an icon over the years.

“But the Thar had something missing. While we had kept the authenticity of Mahindra Classics in the Thar, the vehicle continued with the old platform and was lacking many comfort and modern features," he added, highlighting the key reason that deterred several regular customers from buying the vehicle.

"We set out to correct that four years ago and design and developed an all-new Thar," Goenka said.

Even as M&M’s in-house design team made seven iterations of the Thar successor, which included some all-new designs too, Goenka said the management unanimously decided to retain the original design cues but in a modern avatar.

The company said while it has attempted to make the Thar more comfortable and practical for city and highway drives, it has retained the vehicle’s 4X4 off-road capabilities along with the powerful engine options.

The new Thar gets 2-liter, 150 bhp petrol engine -- a first for the vehicle, and 2.2-liter, 130bhp diesel powertrain options in six-speed manual and automatic transmission choices.

The SUV’s interior gets a new layout with front facing rear seats, another first feature for the vehicle, along with 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls, dual airbags, built-in roll cage for safety, among others. The SUV also comes in soft-top and factory-fitted hard-top options.

“The new Thar’s interiors are washable so that after a fun-filled Sunday, the vehicle can be cleaned up for commuting to work on Monday morning," said Nakra, adding that the vehicle is feature-loaded like any modern day SUV.

The company plans to reveal the prices on 2 October.

