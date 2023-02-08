Made in India Citroen C3 enters top three for ‘Urban Car Award’

The made in India Citroen C3 has entered the list of top finalists 2023 in the World Urban Category. This means that the run up to the World Car Awards of this year has commenced with the list of the top finalists.

Other finalists included in the list of Urban Car category are Ora funky Cat, a compact sized electric car from GWM and the Volkswagen Tiago, a coupe-SUV based on the MQB A0 platform. Speaking of the World performance Car category, the top five finalists are BMW’s limited run M4 CSL, new Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the new Nissan Z coupe.

It is interesting to note that the World Luxury Car category also has strong rivalries as BMW 7 Series/i7 locks horns with the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.

To recall, the Citroen C3 was launched in India at a starting price of ₹5.70 lakh, ex-showroom. It is manufactured at automaker’s Thiruvallur manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The company commenced its customer deliveries from the La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms last year.

The made in India Citroen C3 is available to purchase at La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms in 19 cities, namely Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, New Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, and Coimbatore.

In terms of powertrain, the Citroen C3 offers the C3 with two engine options in the country. It comes with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor which produces 81 bhp and 115 Nm. There is also a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill that can churn out 109 bhp and 190 Nm. For transmission options the car gets a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively.

Some of its features are a large 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speakers, a digital instrument cluster, etc. The automaker is offering a two year or 40,000 km standard warranty with the vehicle along with 24×7 roadside assistance. The new Citroen C3 locks horns with the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, etc.

