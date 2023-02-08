Made in India Citroen C3 enters top three for ‘Urban Car Award’
- Other finalists included in the list of Urban Car category are Ora funky Cat, a compact sized electric car from GWM and the Volkswagen Tiago, a coupe-SUV based on the MQB A0 platform. Speaking of the World performance Car category, the top five finalists are BMW’s limited run M4 CSL, new Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the new Nissan Z coupe.
The made in India Citroen C3 has entered the list of top finalists 2023 in the World Urban Category. This means that the run up to the World Car Awards of this year has commenced with the list of the top finalists.
