Made in India Citroen C3 enters top three for ‘Urban Car Award’

In terms of powertrain, the Citroen C3 offers the C3 with two engine options in the country. It comes with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor which produces 81 bhp and 115 Nm. There is also a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill that can churn out 109 bhp and 190 Nm. For transmission options the car gets a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}