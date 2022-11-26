Pravaig Dynamics is a Bengaluru-based auto startup. It has unveiled first electric SUV in the country called the Pravaig Defy. The SUV comes with a price tag of . The company has opened pre bookings for the electric SUV. While the manufacturing will begin in the second quarter of 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about Pravaig Defy electric SUV

Pravaig Defy electric SUV: Battery and performance

Pravaig Defy comes powered by a dual electric motor which is claimed to deliver 407hp and 620Nm. It packs a 5 module Li-ion battery with 5,000 hard case shells and a battery capacity of 90.9kWh. The SUV can be charged at home or via a fast charger as well. It takes almost 8 hours to charge completely. It is claimed to have a drive range of 300Km.

Pravaig Defy electric SUV: Design and features

The all-new SUV comes with muscular front fenders with sharp cuts and LED light bar running across the width. It has a flat roof design sloping towards the rear. The Pravaig Defy electric SUV features a dual-tone theme. The vehicle runs on 18-inch alloy wheels with 255/65R18 tyres.

On the rear, there is a compact windshield and a muscular tailgate. The LED light bar is placed horizontally. Door handles of the vehicle integrate into the body. The company said that the Defy SUV is inspired from the Extinction MK1, its EV sportscar demonstrator.

Inside, the Pravaig Defy SUV features upholstery leather seats with six-way power adjustment and ventilation. There is a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display that can double up as a navigation screen and can also be used to browse the internet. The SUV sports a 10-inch customisable screen behind the steering wheel. Other features include a wireless charger, 240V outlet along with separate climate control zones for front and rear passengers. The vehicle also features mood lighting and a unique key card.

Pravaig Defy also has adaptive LED headlamps along with a 360-degree and automatic emergency braking with an OTA update.

Safety features include six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system and more.