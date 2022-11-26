Made in India Pravaig Defy electric SUV launched: Check price and other details

Pravaig Dynamics is a Bengaluru-based auto startup. It has unveiled first electric SUV in the country called the Pravaig Defy. The SUV comes with a price tag of . The company has opened pre bookings for the electric SUV. While the manufacturing will begin in the second quarter of 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about Pravaig Defy electric SUV

