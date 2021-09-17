Citroen will be entering the mass market of India with the Citroen C3, a 'hatchback with a twist'. The Citroen has been scheduled for a 2022 launch. The car comes with hatchback proportions but with design elements that slot it into the crossover category. Citroen has been careful not to call the C3 an ‘SUV’ of any sort, either to keep expectations in check or else to avoid overlapping with a future product scheduled to launch in India.

Expected Launch, Pricing and Availability

The Citroen C3 has been built for the Indian market as well as the Latin American market. The car will be manufactured at the company's Thiruvallur plant in Chennai and it will be launched in December this year. The company plans to unveil the India-spec version of the car in the first half of the year.

In terms of expanding the dealership network, currently the company has very limited penetration with its flagship stores. Ahead of the launch of Citroen C3, the French company is expected to make inroads to more cities. Considering the interior design and features, Citroen is expected to launch the car at an affordable price point.

Exterior

The Citroen C3 comes with hatchback dimensions but it gets crossover elements that make it look more like micro SUVs such as the upcoming Tata Punch and even the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. On the exterior, the car gets elements such as high ground clearance, skid plates, roof rails as well as heavy body cladding. In the renders shared by the company, the Citroen C3 comes with steel wheels. However, the car might get alloys as options at the time of launch.

The front fascia of the Citroen C3 looks similar to the much larger Citroen C5 SUV with sleek daytime running lights (DRLs). However, the headlamp cluster is relatively big.

Interior

The dashboard is garnished with a strong element of colour. The coloured panel runs across the dash and gets a dimpled texture. The dash also gets a combination of vertical and horizontally positioned AC vents. The dashboard also houses a 10-inch infotainment screen. The system supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.