The Citroen C3 comes with hatchback dimensions but it gets crossover elements that make it look more like micro SUVs such as the upcoming Tata Punch and even the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. On the exterior, the car gets elements such as high ground clearance, skid plates, roof rails as well as heavy body cladding. In the renders shared by the company, the Citroen C3 comes with steel wheels. However, the car might get alloys as options at the time of launch.