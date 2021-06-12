Made-in-India electric scooters get cheaper: Ather, Okinawa announce price cut

Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder Okinawa Autotech on the recent announcement by the government on revision of FAME II, said, “The E2W industry is once again experiencing a positive sentiment and a high level of interest from the Government of India. The government of India's revisions to FAME-II subsidies is a welcome step that will only add zeal to the adoption of electric vehicles. Lowering the prices of electric scooters in the country will really help to persuade more riders to switch from a combustion-engined model to an electric one. We have always emphasized the importance of creating an ecosystem for EV mobility, and this new revision to the FAME II scheme is an important step in that direction."

