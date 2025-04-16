Made-in-India Honda Elevate shines in Japan with 5-star crash test rating

The Honda Elevate, a mid-size SUV manufactured in India and exported to international markets including Japan, has achieved a 5-star safety rating in the Japan New Car Assessment Programme (JNCAP) crash test, reportedCarToq. In Japan, the Elevate is marketed as the WR-V, and this marks the first instance of a Honda vehicle built in India being shipped to the Japanese domestic market.

Stellar safety performance According to the publication, the Elevate scored an impressive overall rating of 90 per cent, notching up 176.23 out of a possible 193.8 points in the crash test. It delivered particularly strong results in preventive safety and collision safety, recording 95 per cent (82.22 out of 85.8) and 86 per cent (86.01 out of 100) respectively.

Also Read | Honda Elevate Black Edition launched: 5 key things to know

Occupant protection received 57.73 points, while pedestrian safety stood at 28.28 points. In the full frontal collision test, the SUV scored 96 per cent for driver protection and 88 per cent for rear-seat passengers. In the front offset collision assessment, driver protection stood at 86.9 per cent, while the rear passenger received a perfect 100 per cent rating. The vehicle also scored maximum points in the side impact test. Pedestrian safety tests revealed scores of 2.91 out of 4 for head protection and a full 4 out of 4 for leg protection.

Manufactured in Rajasthan, sold globally Produced at Honda’s manufacturing plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan, the Elevate has quickly become a flagship model for Honda’s export plans. Despite this success, the SUV has yet to undergo safety testing under Bharat NCAP or Global NCAP protocols.

Design and features Launched in India in 2023, the Honda Elevate competes with popular models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Toyota Hyryder. It offers a clean, premium design with features including LED headlamps, an electric sunroof, six airbags, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Honda’s ADAS suite known as ‘Honda Sensing’. This includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking.