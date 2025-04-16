Made-in-India Honda Elevate shines in Japan with 5-star crash test rating

The Honda Elevate, manufactured in India, received a 5-star safety rating in Japan's JNCAP crash test. Scoring 90%, it excelled in preventive and collision safety. The SUV features advanced safety technologies and a powerful petrol engine, marking a significant milestone for Honda's export strategy.

The Honda Elevate, a mid-size SUV manufactured in India and exported to international markets including Japan, has achieved a 5-star safety rating in the Japan New Car Assessment Programme (JNCAP) crash test, reportedCarToq. In Japan, the Elevate is marketed as the WR-V, and this marks the first instance of a Honda vehicle built in India being shipped to the Japanese domestic market.

Occupant protection received 57.73 points, while pedestrian safety stood at 28.28 points. In the full frontal collision test, the SUV scored 96 per cent for driver protection and 88 per cent for rear-seat passengers. In the front offset collision assessment, driver protection stood at 86.9 per cent, while the rear passenger received a perfect 100 per cent rating. The vehicle also scored maximum points in the side impact test. Pedestrian safety tests revealed scores of 2.91 out of 4 for head protection and a full 4 out of 4 for leg protection.

Manufactured in Rajasthan, sold globally Produced at Honda’s manufacturing plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan, the Elevate has quickly become a flagship model for Honda’s export plans. Despite this success, the SUV has yet to undergo safety testing under Bharat NCAP or Global NCAP protocols.

Design and features Launched in India in 2023, the Honda Elevate competes with popular models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Toyota Hyryder. It offers a clean, premium design with features including LED headlamps, an electric sunroof, six airbags, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Honda’s ADAS suite known as ‘Honda Sensing’. This includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking.

Under the hood, the Elevate houses a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivering 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, available with both manual and CVT gearboxes.