Magenta , India’s homegrown integrated Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solutions company, has invested ₹50 crore into Axiom Energy Conversion Limited, one of India’s leading EV component manufacturers. The majority stake acquisition of Axiom will allow Magenta to have a in-house manufacturing facility for its EV charging equipment.

Axiom Energy Conversion is a 25-year-old Hyderabad-based company in battery chargers and DC converters. It is India’s largest selling EV charger brand in the e-Rickshaw segment, with an existing manufacturing capacity of 6,50,000 charger units per annum. Currently, Axiom customers include multiple leading EV original equipment manufacturers and retailers.

With the Magenta Axiom investment and partnership, plans are to develop a greenfield manufacturing, setup dedicated to EV powertrain components, including chargers, convertors, motor controllers and drive train components.

With this, Magenta Axiom emerges as one of the integrated EV charging players with business verticals spanning from charger manufacturing to charging technology, charging as a service and last mile electric delivery. Future expansion plans include deploying these integrated EV solutions across the country.

MD of Magenta Maxson Lewis, said, “We are amazed at a depth of knowledge and manufacturing capability in AC-DC conversion that Axiom has developed. It was only recently that our joint discussion turned into an investment and partnership. Magenta has believed in building an end-to-end platform solution for EV Charging, and this new state-of-the-art facility will contribute significantly to further advancing Magenta’s move toward zero-emission electric mobility. We are glad to be supported by Axiom, who are passionate to bring about a change towards clean mobility."

This acquisition is expected to further broaden the company’s e-mobility portfolio with Magenta and its associated brands “ChargeGrid" and “EVET".

