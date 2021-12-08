Magenta acquires majority stake in Axiom, to scale EV manufacturing

MD of Magenta Maxson Lewis, said, “We are amazed at a depth of knowledge and manufacturing capability in AC-DC conversion that Axiom has developed. It was only recently that our joint discussion turned into an investment and partnership. Magenta has believed in building an end-to-end platform solution for EV Charging, and this new state-of-the-art facility will contribute significantly to further advancing Magenta’s move toward zero-emission electric mobility. We are glad to be supported by Axiom, who are passionate to bring about a change towards clean mobility."