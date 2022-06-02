Magenta ChargeGrid has installed around 116 EV chargers under the Delhi government Single window scheme. The chargers have been installed in several locations of Delhi such as Munirka, Chattarpur, Jamia Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Rohini and more. To accelerate the EV adoption of Electric vehicles and curb the air pollution, the Delhi government aims to deploy 25% of all new vehicles to be battery operated by 2024.

Magenta has been empanelled by three DISCOMs of Delhi including BRPL, BYPL and TPDDL for a period of three year to set up an EV charging station network across the capital. Around 100 EV chargers are also installed in different DISCOM offices.

Under this subsidy scheme each consumer is eligible for ₹60,00 GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) subsidy per EV charging point under the Delhi EV Policy limited to 1 EV charging point for private charging and up to 20 EV Charging point for semi-public properties e.g., Housing societies, commercial properties, government buildings and projects." The GNCTD subsidy is available for the first 30,000 points including LEVAC and AC001 chargers.

With recent rising cases of fire incidents due to use of unsafe domestic sockets for charging leading to the loss of life and property, it's important to use dedicated charging points with in-built protection. The LEVAC chargers designed for private use and the AC001 for residential purposes. The private EV charger roughly costs ₹2,375 after subsidy.

The low-cost AC charger also has several innovative features such as auto charging session resume in the event of power failure and is equipped with multiple protections to protect against electronics short circuit, over current, over voltage, and ground fault. These chargers are also 'Easy to Install' and take up very little space as they can be placed on the wall or on a stand. These smart chargers can be operated through ChargeGrid mobile application by all EV users

Delhi's first LEV AC EV charger inaugurated by transport minister Kailash Gahlot. Magenta ChargeGrid plans to install more than 5,000 chargers by the end of this year. Both business and residential enterprises can avail benefits from the scheme's incentive to install these EV chargers.

Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director, Magenta said “We support the Delhi government initiative of making Delhi the EV capital of India." The attractive purchase incentives provided by the Government will surely make the cost of owning and operating an EV affordable. Keeping with the trend for home EV charging, which generally accounts for 70-80 percent of worldwide charging demands, we are planning to cover around 5000 installations of home chargers by the end of this year under this scheme. We have successfully deployed the highest number of EV charging points under this scheme.