Magenta , the Charge Point Operator (CPO) company, has set up six EV charging hubs for the commercial fleet vehicles in Bengaluru. The charging infrastructure shall be spread across key locations in Bengaluru; BTM Layout, Kudlu, Jigani, Vijaya Bank Layout, Yeshwantpura, Mahadevapura building the robust charging infrastructure around e-commerce hubs and warehouses across Bengaluru.

The EV charging hub with over 150 charging points is synced with the Magenta ChargeGrid Smart app (available on iOS and Android), enabling EV owners to check the real-time availability of EV charging stations and book slots and fleet operators to pay for EV charging points online.

The Magenta EV charging hubs shall cater to the charging and maintenance of vehicles and come with a control panel for the fleet operators to manage and supervise the state of charging, charging schedule, and vehicle service schedule.

Maxson Lewis – Founder, & Managing Director, Magenta said, “e-Commerce companies are driving the commitment for electric vehicles in the last mile delivery space. EV Charging Hubs plays a key role in the success of fleet business and operational efficiency. Our charging hubs at Bengaluru are planned in a 3 km radius around the e-commerce hubs and warehouses stretching to the outskirts of the city all the way to Bengaluru Electronic city. The idea is to create the charging infrastructure in areas with the highest density of last-mile distribution hubs and enable seamless operations. These charging hubs have been developed with the EV fleet drivers in mind."

Magenta has partnered with several leading logistics and e-commerce companies like Amazon India, Porter, Udaan, BigBasket, JumboTail etc, for 3rd Party Last Mile Logistics services.

Apart from this solution, Magenta has many firsts to its credit, including the solar based EV Charging Stations, India’s first EV Charging Corridor for Mumbai – Pune Expressway, and ChargeGrid App, an integrated and automated network of all charging stations on Mobile.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.