Magenta starts EV charging hubs for the commercial fleet vehicles. Check details

Maxson Lewis – Founder, & Managing Director, Magenta said, “e-Commerce companies are driving the commitment for electric vehicles in the last mile delivery space. EV Charging Hubs plays a key role in the success of fleet business and operational efficiency. Our charging hubs at Bengaluru are planned in a 3 km radius around the e-commerce hubs and warehouses stretching to the outskirts of the city all the way to Bengaluru Electronic city. The idea is to create the charging infrastructure in areas with the highest density of last-mile distribution hubs and enable seamless operations. These charging hubs have been developed with the EV fleet drivers in mind."