Magenta has developed and installed Delhi's first LEV AC EV charger under the state government's plan, which allows for the construction of private EV chargers for a net cost of roughly ₹2,375 after subsidy. In addition, Magenta has also installed multiple chargers in various areas of Delhi covering Vivek Vihar, Munirka, Dwarka, Jamia Nagar and Rohini. Magenta plans to install more than 100 chargers under the scheme by end of April 2022.

Both business and residential enterprises can benefit from the scheme's incentive to install these EV chargers. The company envisions a goal of installing 10,000 such chargers around Delhi to boost the EV infrastructure.

Magenta charger comes with an OLED display along with easy-to-use Bluetooth based authentication system and is a smart solution that can be operated through ChargeGrid BT mobile application by all EV users.

It is an ideal low-cost Bluetooth based solution for EV users across all categories for their AC charging needs on regular basis. The low-cost AC charger also has several innovative features such as auto charging session resume in the event of power failure. Magenta has three-year empanelment by three DISCOMs of Delhi to set up an EV charging station network across the capital.

Magenta is also a manufacturer of AC EV chargers and has a portfolio of chargers which is custom designed looking at the needs for different customer segments such as – Residential, Commercial and Fleet.

Magenta has many firsts to its credit, which include the launch of Portable EV Charging Stations, India’s first EV Charging Corridor for Mumbai – Pune Expressway, and ChargeGrid App, an integrated and automated network of all charging stations on Mobile.