Magenta has tied up with Xavier Institutes (part of the Jesuit Educational Network) to install EV charging stations at their multiple educational campuses. This initiative has been started off by the first EV charger installation at Mumbai's Xavier's Institute of Engineering Campus at Mahim. It is the first Electric Charging station in any educational institution in Mumbai. The EV charging station will be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

These chargers will be controlled via the ChargeGrid App, which features online remote monitoring and an automated payment mechanism.

The Charging station is a combination of AC and DC Chargers (30kW DC Fast Charger + 7.4kW AC), which shall support 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers.

With this Magenta, will be installing EV chargers across the Xavier’s network of educational institute in India which pervades 83 University colleges, 7 major Institutes of Business Management, 22 Technical Institutes, 11 Research Institutes, over 92 High Schools and 15 Specialized Institutions.

Magenta EV charging points are presently available in almost 34 cities and on many State and National roads under various business models and market niches, beginning with installing the first chargers in Mumbai.

Magenta intends to build a network of 4,800 charging stations around the country to convert entire roadway segments into e-highways.

Some of the recent developments at Magenta include installing Public EV Charging station in collaboration with Central Railways alongside Parel, Dadar and Byculla Railway Stations. Recently, Magenta installed the Residential chargers for the Government of Delhi under the ‘Single window clearance program.

Maxson Lewis, CEO & Founder of Magenta, commented on the announcement, saying, "Colleges and institutions are leading the way when it comes to promoting low and zero-emission vehicles. We are pleased to see the support of the esteemed Xavier's Institute of Engineering to install an EV charging station. This reflects the Institute's dedication to sustainability and exhibits its foresight. We hope that this encourages healthy competition among campuses to be the greenest in the world."

