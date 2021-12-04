Magenta has announced the deployment of 100 electric cargo vehicles under its EVET (Electric Vehicle Enabled Transport) brand in Bengaluru, in partnership with Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM). Magenta has been developing EV charging solutions under their ChargeGrid brand, launched their e-Mobility platform under the EVET brand earlier this year. Under EVET, Magenta is already operating over 110 electric cargo transport services using the electric mobility platform.

With this flag off, Magenta EVET is formally rolling out FaaS (Fleet as a Service), enabling fleet owners, fleet operators, and driver entrepreneurs to plan, book, and pay for bundled single stop EV services including fleet, charging and parking services. This will be rolled out in Bengaluru, where Magenta went live with more than 150 charging points last month.

Magenta intends to ease the logistical bottlenecks in electric mobility and provide integrated solutions for the Last Mile Distribution services. By offering integrated Fleet as a Service, Magenta would also offer Smart Charging services and Overnight Parking services for potential commercial fleet operators.

FaaS would significantly make managing fleet vehicles simpler for both operators as well as clients. The EVET platform is a solution tailored to fit the transition towards electric mobility; by providing full lifecycle management, faster roll out time, multi-location smart charging services coupled with overnight parking solutions.

Maxson Lewis, CEO & Founder, Magenta, said, “In this case, we realized that while there is a growing intent for e-commerce companies to move towards electric mobility, all they need is a complete solution and an eco-system. Magenta was well placed to provide this solution set – from EV charging hardware and software to EV charging services. And now, with the EVET platform, the circle of EV solutions comes full circle at Magenta. We want to ‘empower electric mobility in India’ in its truest sense."

Magenta plans to have 500 electric vehicles (EV) in its Fleet in Bengaluru alone to accelerate electric mobility and greener technologies under its brand EVET by the end of FY 2021. These vehicles will be deployed on the EVET platform, which allows for tracking the vehicles and their State of Charge.

