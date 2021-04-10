NEW DELHI: Automobile dealers in Maharashtra will be take a hit given the partial lockdown imposed by the state government to contain the spread of pandemic, as vehicle sales will see a drop with showrooms and service centres shut till the end of April.

Retail sales of vehicles in the state will also likely suffer due to subdued consumer sentiment because of the rising infections and curbs.

In its orders, issued on 4th and 5th April, 2021, the Maharashtra government imposed stringent restrictions to curb the rapid surge in covid-19 cases in the state. Automobile dealerships, covered under the Shops and Establishment, Act, may have to remain shut till 30 April, said Ashish Modani, vice-president, ICRA.

Maharashtra reported a massive 58,993 fresh cases of covid-19 on Friday, pushing the state's to 32,88,540. Death toll climbed to 57,329, the state health department said.

The highest single-day spike of 59,907 cases was reported on 7 April.

“Festive periods like Navratri and Gudi-Padwa falling due in April 2021 account for a fair share of annual vehicle sales across the country and especially in Maharashtra. Accordingly, lockdown restrictions will impact vehicle sales and thereby financial performance of auto dealers, who have struggled during the past one year," said Modani.

Two consecutive years of decline in vehicle sales due to economic slowdown followed by the pandemic has led to a substantial fall in revenues and net profit of dealers and components manufacturers.

“Restriction on dealership operations could have short term impact on liquidity, as most dealerships rely on inventory funding facilities which have a pre-defined payment period, and they may require refinancing to tide over possible deficit in cash flows. Support from OEMs as well as financiers thus remain critical for Maharashtra-based automobile dealerships in the interim period," added Modani.

Besides shutting down of dealerships, automobile manufacturers and component suppliers with production base around Pune are worried about more curbs in the state, which can impact the availability of migrant workers, some of whom have already started making way to their hometowns and villages to avoid last year's experience.

