Maharashtra plans radical shift to EVs by 2030

“Maharashtra’s climate change disasters’ compensation in the last 18 months itself is well over $1 billion. It is also observed that a substantial portion of the greenhouse gas emissions are due to the transportation sector. At the same time, there is accelerated innovation in clean mobility, whether it is EV or green hydrogen. To ensure this innovation gets market success and the industry gets a defined timeline for transition, aggressive electrification targets and other clean mobility technologies will be promoted," the spokesperson said.