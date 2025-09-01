Maharashtra ranks first in PV sales in Q1 FY26, Uttar Pradesh highest in two-wheeler chart: SIAM

The Indian automobile industry has been witnessing sluggish sales over the last few months owing to multiple factors. The rising inflation, geopolitical and economic uncertainties, and dampened rural demand have been impacting the automobile sales in the country. However, despite the growth slowdown, the Indian auto industry has registered 60 lakh vehicle sales in the first quarter of FY26.
Data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh led the passenger vehicle and two-wheeler sales, respectively, between the period of April and June this year. Both Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh registered significant chunks of national automobile sales volumes.
The passenger vehicle segment in India registered 10.12 lakh units in the first quarter of the current financial year, which includes sales of both internal combustion engine (ICE) powered and electric vehicles. Maharashtra registered the highest passenger vehicle sales in India, among all the states, during the first quarter of the FY26. Between April and June this year, Maharashtra registered 1.19 lakh units of passenger vehicles, accounting for 11.8 per cent of India's total PV sales, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana. Uttar Pradesh accounted for 11.3 per cent of total sales. Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana accounted for 7.6 per cent, 7.2 per cent and 6.8 per cent of total PV sales in the country, respectively.
Two-wheelers in India registered 46.75 lakh units in the first quarter of the current fiscal, between April and June 2025. This number includes both the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered and electric vehicles. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest two-wheeler sales with 8.18 lakh units registered between April and June 2025, translating to 17.5 per cent of India's total two-wheeler sales volume. It was followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra accounted for 10.3 per cent, Tamil Nadu 7.3 per cent, Bihar 6.9 per cent and Madhya Pradesh accounted for 6.4 per cent of the total two-wheeler sales in the country during the aforementioned period.
