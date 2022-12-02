Mahindra has discontinued its Alturas G4 in India. The full-size SUV is now longer listed on the company’s website. Mahindra & Mahindra has also halted the SUV’s bookings in the country. For those unaware, Mahindra Alturas G4 was the company’s most expensive SUV. It was developed in partnership with Korean automaker SsangYong. The position will now be honoured by Mahindra XUV 700.

“We thank you for your interest in the Alturas. The sale of Alturas is on hold till further notice, ---> due to market conditions. In the meantime please take a look at our other exciting offerings from our range of authentic and sophisticated SUVs", reads Mahindra Alturas G4 official webpage.

Mahindra recently announced the SUV’s top-spec models with RWD configuration. It was priced at ₹30.86 lakh and rivalled against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and Volkswagen Taigun.

Mahindra Alturas G4 comes powered by a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine which is claimed to deliver a maximum output of 181 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque. The engine was coupled with Mercedes-sourced 7-speed automatic transmission. There were two models of the SUV - AWD and RWD.

The Alturas G4 was assembled in India using completely knocked-down kits. Features of the SUV include HID headlamps with LED daytime running lights, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, ventilated seats, and an electric sunroof. The SUV offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Security features include 9 airbags and a 360-degree camera assisted parking.

Meanwhile, the company recently announced that its overall auto sales for the month of November 2022 stood at 58,303 vehicles. The auto maker sold sold 30,238 vehicles in the Utility vehicle segment in November this year. It sold 30,392 vehicles in the Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) last month.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division at M&M Ltd. said, “Our sales volume continued to grow in November powered by robust demand across our portfolio. We sold 30,238 SUVs in November, registering a growth of 56%. We have also registered a strong growth of 31% in our Commercial Vehicles. The supply chain situation continues to be dynamic due to continuing international disruptions. We are keeping a close watch and are taking appropriate steps."