Mahindra Alturas G4 discontinued in India: Details inside

Mahindra has discontinued its Alturas G4 in India. The full-size SUV is now longer listed on the company’s website. Mahindra & Mahindra has also halted the SUV’s bookings in the country. For those unaware, Mahindra Alturas G4 was the company’s most expensive SUV. It was developed in partnership with Korean automaker SsangYong. The position will now be honoured by Mahindra XUV 700.

