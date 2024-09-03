Mahindra and Mahindra offers HUGE discounts on Thar and XUV400 EV: Check all details
Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts on its Thar and XUV400 models to clear inventory and maintain market share ahead of the Thar Roxx launch. The Thar is discounted by ₹1.50 lakh, while the XUV400 sees a ₹3 lakh reduction.
Indian automobile giant Mahindra and Mahindra is offering significant discounts on the three-door Mahindra Thar and the all-electric Mahindra XUV400, currently available at dealerships, reported HT Auto. The discounts, which vary, aim to clear inventory and maintain market share.