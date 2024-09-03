Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts on its Thar and XUV400 models to clear inventory and maintain market share ahead of the Thar Roxx launch. The Thar is discounted by ₹ 1.50 lakh, while the XUV400 sees a ₹ 3 lakh reduction.

Indian automobile giant Mahindra and Mahindra is offering significant discounts on the three-door Mahindra Thar and the all-electric Mahindra XUV400, currently available at dealerships, reported HT Auto. The discounts, which vary, aim to clear inventory and maintain market share.

The Mahindra Thar, a popular off-roader, is being offered with a discount of ₹1.50 lakh across all its variants, reported the publication. The Thar’s official ex-showroom price ranges from ₹11.35 lakh to ₹17.60 lakh. This move is likely in anticipation of the upcoming Thar Roxx, as Mahindra seeks to clear existing inventory of the three-door model before the new variant hits the market.

In addition to the Thar, Mahindra is also providing a substantial discount on its sole electric offering, the Mahindra XUV400. Both variants of the XUV400 are available with a discount of ₹3 lakh. The EV's official ex-showroom price ranges between ₹16.74 lakh and ₹17.69 lakh. This discount is likely a strategic move to maintain Mahindra's competitive edge in the electric vehicle market, particularly against rivals like Tata Motors.

Tata Motors, a direct competitor in the electric vehicle segment, recently increased the discount on its Nexon EV after a ₹1.20 lakh price cut. The competition has further intensified with the launch of Tata's Curvv EV, a coupe-like vehicle that could be influencing Mahindra’s current offers.

The Mahindra XUV400 is available in two variants with two battery options, offering a range of up to 456 km on a single charge. It comes equipped with modern features such as a dual 10.25-inch touchscreen display, wireless connectivity, and advanced safety features. Meanwhile, the Mahindra Thar offers three engine options and a range of features designed for off-road performance, including a crawl mode and an Electronic Brake Locking Differential.

These discounts reflect Mahindra and Mahindra's strategy to remain competitive in the dynamic Indian automotive market while preparing for new product launches.