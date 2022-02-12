Mahindra announces electric cars, to challenge Tata Motors, launch in July 2022

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mahindra Group is now all set to foray into the electric four wheeler segment for the first time. Anand Mahindra, the Group Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group on February 11 announced this major move. The teaser gives us the glimpse of electric SUVs which are expected to hit the Indian roads by July 2022. This will pitch the Mumbai-based company against Indian brands like Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki along with players like Hyundai and MG Motor who are into EV already. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Being a consumer-focused brand, Mahindra Born Electric would be in the affordable segment and in the compact SUV form factor.

Being a consumer-focused brand, Mahindra Born Electric would be in the affordable segment and in the compact SUV form factor.

These electric SUV are designed in Oxfordshire, UK. “We’re imagining a whole new World. And the first babies to be born in this new World are getting restless… ," Anand Mahindra tweeted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The twitter page of Mahindra Born Electric also went live yesterday as well who tweeted for the first time, “Welcome to a reimagined world of Born Electric vehicles. Electrifying presence & exhilarating performance brought to you by our team of global designers, engineers and experts. Starting today, we reveal our Born Electric Vision. Coming soon | July 2022."

Apart from these new electric vehicles (EV), Mahindra is also converting its favorable SUV XUV300 into electric. News reports say that Mahindra XUV300 would be more realistic in the second phase this year.

Like all the other OEMs, Mahindra is also investing heavily into sustainable mobility. It has also partnered with Hero Electric for the development electric two wheelers and four wheelers in the later part.