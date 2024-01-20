Mahindra & Mahindra, the renowned Indian automotive manufacturer, has recently implemented a price hike on its flagship SUVs - Scorpio-N, Thar, and XUV700. The decision to increase prices comes as a response to the escalating production costs, and the adjustments have been made effective immediately on specific variants of these three popular SUV models.

Among the impacted vehicles, the XUV700 SUV has witnessed the most significant price surge. Notably, the AX7 L petrol variant with a 7-seat configuration and manual gearbox has experienced a substantial increase of ₹57,000. Similarly, the diesel variant of the same model, available with both manual and automatic transmissions, has seen a price hike of up to ₹53,000.

Interestingly, the price adjustments have not been uniform, as eight variants of the XUV700 have seen a reduction in prices, with the four entry-level petrol variants experiencing cuts of up to ₹15,000. The AX5 diesel variant, equipped with an automatic gearbox and 5-seat options, has seen the most substantial reduction of ₹21,000. Consequently, the XUV700's price now ranges from ₹13.99 lakh to ₹26.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with prices of seven variants remaining unchanged.

Moving on to the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic models, all variants of these SUVs have experienced price hikes, ranging from as little as ₹1,000 to a maximum of ₹40,000. Notably, the Z8 7-seater variant with all-wheel drive (AWD) and automatic transmission has retained its existing price at ₹23.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The most substantial price hike in this lineup has been on the Z8 L 6-seater variant with manual transmission in both petrol and diesel versions. The entry-level petrol Scorpio-N has seen a ₹34,000 increase, while the entry-level diesel variant's price has been raised by ₹24,000. Consequently, the Scorpio-N SUV now starts at ₹13.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

The automaker has also raised the prices of all Thar SUV variants, with the most substantial increase seen in the AX(O) diesel manual variant, which now costs ₹35,000 more. Additionally, the top-end petrol variant LX with an automatic gearbox has also witnessed a price hike of ₹34,000. As a result, the starting price of the Thar now stands at ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end variant is priced at ₹17.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

