Mahindra announces price hike on Scorpio-N, Thar and XUV700: Check new variant-wise prices
The price adjustments on Mahindra & Mahindra's SUVs - Scorpio-N, Thar, and XUV700 - have been made in response to rising production costs. The XUV700 has seen the largest price increase, with certain variants experiencing hikes of up to ₹57,000.
Mahindra & Mahindra, the renowned Indian automotive manufacturer, has recently implemented a price hike on its flagship SUVs - Scorpio-N, Thar, and XUV700. The decision to increase prices comes as a response to the escalating production costs, and the adjustments have been made effective immediately on specific variants of these three popular SUV models.