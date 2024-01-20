Mahindra & Mahindra, the renowned Indian automotive manufacturer, has recently implemented a price hike on its flagship SUVs - Scorpio-N, Thar, and XUV700. The decision to increase prices comes as a response to the escalating production costs, and the adjustments have been made effective immediately on specific variants of these three popular SUV models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the impacted vehicles, the XUV700 SUV has witnessed the most significant price surge. Notably, the AX7 L petrol variant with a 7-seat configuration and manual gearbox has experienced a substantial increase of ₹57,000. Similarly, the diesel variant of the same model, available with both manual and automatic transmissions, has seen a price hike of up to ₹53,000.

Interestingly, the price adjustments have not been uniform, as eight variants of the XUV700 have seen a reduction in prices, with the four entry-level petrol variants experiencing cuts of up to ₹15,000. The AX5 diesel variant, equipped with an automatic gearbox and 5-seat options, has seen the most substantial reduction of ₹21,000. Consequently, the XUV700's price now ranges from ₹13.99 lakh to ₹26.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with prices of seven variants remaining unchanged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moving on to the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic models, all variants of these SUVs have experienced price hikes, ranging from as little as ₹1,000 to a maximum of ₹40,000. Notably, the Z8 7-seater variant with all-wheel drive (AWD) and automatic transmission has retained its existing price at ₹23.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The most substantial price hike in this lineup has been on the Z8 L 6-seater variant with manual transmission in both petrol and diesel versions. The entry-level petrol Scorpio-N has seen a ₹34,000 increase, while the entry-level diesel variant's price has been raised by ₹24,000. Consequently, the Scorpio-N SUV now starts at ₹13.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

The automaker has also raised the prices of all Thar SUV variants, with the most substantial increase seen in the AX(O) diesel manual variant, which now costs ₹35,000 more. Additionally, the top-end petrol variant LX with an automatic gearbox has also witnessed a price hike of ₹34,000. As a result, the starting price of the Thar now stands at ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end variant is priced at ₹17.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

