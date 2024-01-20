Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Mahindra announces price hike on Scorpio-N, Thar and XUV700: Check new variant-wise prices

Mahindra announces price hike on Scorpio-N, Thar and XUV700: Check new variant-wise prices

Livemint

The price adjustments on Mahindra & Mahindra's SUVs - Scorpio-N, Thar, and XUV700 - have been made in response to rising production costs. The XUV700 has seen the largest price increase, with certain variants experiencing hikes of up to 57,000.

Among the impacted vehicles, the XUV700 SUV has witnessed the most significant price surge.

Mahindra & Mahindra, the renowned Indian automotive manufacturer, has recently implemented a price hike on its flagship SUVs - Scorpio-N, Thar, and XUV700. The decision to increase prices comes as a response to the escalating production costs, and the adjustments have been made effective immediately on specific variants of these three popular SUV models.

Among the impacted vehicles, the XUV700 SUV has witnessed the most significant price surge. Notably, the AX7 L petrol variant with a 7-seat configuration and manual gearbox has experienced a substantial increase of 57,000. Similarly, the diesel variant of the same model, available with both manual and automatic transmissions, has seen a price hike of up to 53,000.

Interestingly, the price adjustments have not been uniform, as eight variants of the XUV700 have seen a reduction in prices, with the four entry-level petrol variants experiencing cuts of up to 15,000. The AX5 diesel variant, equipped with an automatic gearbox and 5-seat options, has seen the most substantial reduction of 21,000. Consequently, the XUV700's price now ranges from 13.99 lakh to 26.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with prices of seven variants remaining unchanged.

Moving on to the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic models, all variants of these SUVs have experienced price hikes, ranging from as little as 1,000 to a maximum of 40,000. Notably, the Z8 7-seater variant with all-wheel drive (AWD) and automatic transmission has retained its existing price at 23.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The most substantial price hike in this lineup has been on the Z8 L 6-seater variant with manual transmission in both petrol and diesel versions. The entry-level petrol Scorpio-N has seen a 34,000 increase, while the entry-level diesel variant's price has been raised by 24,000. Consequently, the Scorpio-N SUV now starts at 13.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

The automaker has also raised the prices of all Thar SUV variants, with the most substantial increase seen in the AX(O) diesel manual variant, which now costs 35,000 more. Additionally, the top-end petrol variant LX with an automatic gearbox has also witnessed a price hike of 34,000. As a result, the starting price of the Thar now stands at 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end variant is priced at 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

