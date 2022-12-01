Mahindra Auto sells nearly 60,000 vehicles last month; registers 56% growth

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division at M&M Ltd., “Our sales volume continued to grow in November powered by robust demand across our portfolio. We sold 30,238 SUVs in November, registering a growth of 56%. We have also registered a strong growth of 31% in our Commercial Vehicles. The supply chain situation continues to be dynamic due to continuing international disruptions. We are keeping a close watch and are taking appropriate steps.