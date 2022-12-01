Mahindra Auto sells nearly 60,000 vehicles last month; registers 56% growth

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., an Indian automotive company, has announced that its overall auto sales for the month of November 2022 stood at 58,303 vehicles.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has sold 30,238 vehicles in November this year. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 30,392 vehicles last month.
In terms of exports for the month, it was at 3,122 vehicles. In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 19,591 vehicles in November 2022.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division at M&M Ltd., “Our sales volume continued to grow in November powered by robust demand across our portfolio. We sold 30,238 SUVs in November, registering a growth of 56%. We have also registered a strong growth of 31% in our Commercial Vehicles. The supply chain situation continues to be dynamic due to continuing international disruptions. We are keeping a close watch and are taking appropriate steps.
The company also revealed the sale figures of its Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for November this year.
Domestic sales in November 2022 were at 29,180 units, as against 26,094 units during November 2021. Whereas, the total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during November 2022 were at 30,528 units, as against 27,681 units for November last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,348 units.
Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We have sold 29,180 tractors in the domestic market during November 2022, a growth of 12% over last year."
“Demand continued to remain strong in the post festival period on account of brisk sowing of rabi crops, fuelled by high moisture content in the soil and healthy reservoir levels and is expected to beat last year’s record sowing of 70 million hectares. Procurement of Kharif crop has progressed well, bringing liquidity in the hands of farmers and this augurs very well for tractor industry’s growth. In the export market, we have sold 1,348 tractors," adds Sikka.
