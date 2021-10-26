AutoKart Refresh, the flagship brand of Mahindra First Choice for refurbished vehicles, launched its 5th store at Ghodbunder Road, Thane. The 20,000 sq. ft facility can hold over 150 vehicles at one time. The company launched its first outlet in April this year followed by four more facilities marking its presence in Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. Till now, all four outlets have been selling more than 100 refurbished vehicles every month since launch, said AutoKart Refresh.

Ashutosh Pandey, CEO & MD, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd said, “AutoKart Refresh is a unique value proposition that has come into being by a clever amalgamation of our core services like vehicle inspection, procurement, yard solutions, refurbishment, warranty and store sales. We are the only players in this model and we continue to strengthen our dominance. Aligned with our commitment to provide business vehicle buyers with a hassle free buying and ownership experience, we have introduced the 5th outlet today in Thane, and we aim to introduce a total of 20 outlets by FY2022."

The Thane-based facility will serve Mumbai and Thane based business vehicle buyers for refurbished cars and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs).

The refurbishing platform also provides retail and wholesale finance options for the business vehicle buyers. Additionally, vehicle insurance and RTO transfer services will also be provided by the company.

Mahindra First Choice has over 1100+ retail stores in 350+ cities has sold over 2 million cars in the country.

