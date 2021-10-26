Mahindra backed AutoKart Refresh starts its new store in this city. Read details

Ashutosh Pandey, CEO & MD, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd said, “AutoKart Refresh is a unique value proposition that has come into being by a clever amalgamation of our core services like vehicle inspection, procurement, yard solutions, refurbishment, warranty and store sales. We are the only players in this model and we continue to strengthen our dominance. Aligned with our commitment to provide business vehicle buyers with a hassle free buying and ownership experience, we have introduced the 5th outlet today in Thane, and we aim to introduce a total of 20 outlets by FY2022."