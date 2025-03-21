Mahindra has begun delivering its electric SUVs, BE 6 and XEV 9e, in India, garnering 30,179 bookings worth ₹ 8,472 crore. The XEV 9e is more popular, with a 56% share. Prices range from ₹ 18.90 lakh to ₹ 30.50 lakh, promising a strong market impact.

Mahindra has officially commenced deliveries of its highly anticipated born-electric vehicles, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, in the Indian market. These electric SUVs have generated significant interest, securing a combined total of 30,179 bookings, amounting to a valuation of ₹8,472 crore, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Range and battery options Mahindra asserts that the BE 6 offers a driving range of up to 535 km with a 59 kWh battery, while the larger 79 kWh variant extends this range to 682 km. Meanwhile, the XEV 9e delivers a range of 542 km with the smaller battery pack and 656 km with the larger one. Both models support DC fast charging, allowing a 20 to 80 per cent charge in just 20 minutes with a maximum charging capacity of 175 kW. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Performance and driving features The electric SUVs come with two battery options—59 kWh and 79 kWh—each engineered to deliver robust performance. The 59 kWh battery provides a peak power output of 230 bhp, whereas the 79 kWh variant boosts power to 285 bhp. Torque remains consistent across both models at 380 Nm. Presently, Mahindra is offering these vehicles exclusively with a rear-wheel-drive configuration. Drivers will have access to three modes—Range, Everyday, and Race—along with a Boost mode and a One-Pedal drive mode for added convenience.

Pricing and market impact Mahindra has set introductory prices for the BE 6 between ₹18.90 lakh and ₹26.90 lakh, while the XEV 9e starts at ₹21.90 lakh, reaching up to ₹30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). With these competitive prices and impressive specifications, the BE 6 and XEV 9e are poised to make a significant impact in India’s rapidly growing electric vehicle market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}