Mahindra bets on 'mass appeal' of Thar Roxx to become best-selling mid-SUV

Kochi: Homegrown SUV maker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is betting on the ‘mass appeal’ of the Thar Roxx, a new five-door version of the off-roader Thar, to outshine top-selling mid-sized SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos.

The Thar, which has traditionally been recognized for its rugged off-road capabilities and distinctive boxy design, is now being repositioned as a more mainstream offering. The five-door iteration brings significant upgrades in features and technology, and is built on a new platform that aims to attract a broader audience.

“For us, the one important thing in creating a moat is volume scale; so, everything we are doing is with a view to make sure we have volume momentum," said Rajesh Jejurikar, MD & CEO, auto & farm sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, at the launch of the Thar Roxx in Kochi on Thursday.

Bringing cost efficiency

Jejurikar explained that volumes bring cost efficiency, better supplier involvement, and motivated dealers and teams.

“It's because we are able to show credibility to suppliers that when they are investing for us, there is a high chance they are able to make money," he said. “The kind of tech we are bringing at ₹12- ₹15 lakh is going to get customers used to this technology."

M&M officials said that the company is the leader in the segment of SUVs priced above ₹12.5 lakh ex-showroom. This segment commands 45% market share of all SUV sales in India, with M&M having 27%.

The company is aiming for the Thar brand to become the best-selling SUV brand in the ₹12.5 lakh-and-above price bracket over the next three to five years.

Mass-market contender

The Thar Roxx will complete its arc from being a niche off-road product that kickstarted Mahindra's new SUV lineup in 2020 to becoming a mass-market contender, widening its appeal among car buyers.

“The attempt has been to make what may seem a body-on-frame vehicle monocoque-like," Jejurikar said. “The refinement and drive quality of the Thar is like any mainstream, non-body-on-frame SUV. That disruption was critical to this becoming a mainstream product."

While the Thar Roxx will be M&M's last major internal combustion engine (ICE) intervention this year, the company's next focus will be on its BEV (battery electric vehicle) portfolio, which is set to hit the market early next year. The automaker said it will continue to remain aggressive with its EV plans despite the recent lull in demand for the technology.

“The first wave of born electric vehicles will see EV adoption in this country go up, despite the infrastructure challenge, which will take another 1-2 years to develop," Jejurikar said.

Veejay Nakra, president, auto division, M&M, added, “EV adopters at the moment are the ones who are buying purely on economics. The country is yet to see the first wave of born electric vehicles and the benefits that come with it, and what else it has to offer."

Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx at a starting price of ₹12.99 lakh for the petrol manual transmission and ₹13.99 lakh for the diesel manual transmission.

The company will begin deliveries in the run-up to the Dussehra festival in October, with a capacity to ship out 9,500 units per month of the SUV from a flexible production line that manufactures both the three-door Thar and the five-door Thar Roxx.