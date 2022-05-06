Mahindra ‘big daddy of SUVs’ teased featuring Big B of Bollywood

Mahindra has today dropped the teaser video for the ‘big daddy of SUVs’ featuring the voice over by the superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, the big B of Bollywood. The SUV is guessed to be the Mahindra Scorpio 2022. Mahindra is performing highly on the SUV front as its monthly sales were dominated by mainly this segment. Mahindra has some of the top selling models in the SUV segment like Scorpio, Thar, XUV700 and XUV300. The 2022 Scorpio has been codenamed Z101 for now.

