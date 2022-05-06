Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / Mahindra ‘big daddy of SUVs’ teased featuring Big B of Bollywood

Mahindra ‘big daddy of SUVs’ teased featuring Big B of Bollywood

Mahindra has teased the ‘big daddy of SUVs’
1 min read . 06:37 PM IST Livemint

  • The 2022 Scorpio has been codenamed Z101 for now

Mahindra has today dropped the teaser video for the ‘big daddy of SUVs’ featuring the voice over by the superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, the big B of Bollywood. The SUV is guessed to be the Mahindra Scorpio 2022. Mahindra is performing highly on the SUV front as its monthly sales were dominated by mainly this segment. Mahindra has some of the top selling models in the SUV segment like Scorpio, Thar, XUV700 and XUV300. The 2022 Scorpio has been codenamed Z101 for now.

The new teaser hints that 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is going to be sportier inside and outside. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio may come with petrol and diesel trims and different sets of gearboxes to suit both manual and automatic powertrains.

The 2022 Scorpio SUV is likely to get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT.

The launch is expected in June 2022 as company also has electric SUVs lined up for July. This new SUV is being designed at Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S), Mumbai.