Homegrown auto manufacturer Mahindra has increased the prices of Bolero and Bolero Neo by up to ₹22,000 and ₹21,007, respectively. Mahindra Bolero series models- B4 and B6 (O) variants will demand a premium of ₹20,701 and ₹22,000, respectively. After the price hike, Mahindra Bolero will now be available at a starting price of ₹9.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Similarly, the three Bolero Neo variants - N4, N10 and N10 (O) will cost ₹18,800, ₹21,007 and ₹20,502 more. Mahindra Bolero Neo range, after the price rise, will cost between ₹9.48 lakh and ₹11.99 lakh, (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Bolero is equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine. It is claimed to deliver a power of 75bhp and 210Nm of torque. The powertrain is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. While the Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel motor that is said to produce 100bhp and 240Nm of peak torque. The Bolero Neo’s engine is also mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Recently, Mnahindra has increased the prices of its XUV700 and Thar by up to ₹37,000 and ₹28,000 respectively. The XUV700’s prices have been increased between ₹22,000 to ₹35,000 for the petrol variants, whereas the price hike for the diesel variants range between ₹20,000 to ₹37,000. Notably, this is the third price hike for both SUVs this year, the first two introduced in January and April. A surge in demand for Mahindra SUVs and rising input costs can be attributed as reasons for the hike.

The car manufacturer has also entered the EV range in India with the launch of Mahindra XUV400 EV. The electric car will be offered to buyers in India in 2023. The Mahindra XUV400 will directly go against the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max. This latest SUV from Mahindra is based on the eXUV300 concept which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.