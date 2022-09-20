Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo prices increased: Details2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 12:49 PM IST
- After the price hike, Mahindra Bolero will now be available at a starting price of ₹9.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Homegrown auto manufacturer Mahindra has increased the prices of Bolero and Bolero Neo by up to ₹22,000 and ₹21,007, respectively. Mahindra Bolero series models- B4 and B6 (O) variants will demand a premium of ₹20,701 and ₹22,000, respectively. After the price hike, Mahindra Bolero will now be available at a starting price of ₹9.45 lakh (ex-showroom).