Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo prices increased: Details

Recently, Mnahindra has increased the prices of its XUV700 and Thar by up to ₹37,000 and ₹28,000 respectively. The XUV700’s prices have been increased between ₹22,000 to ₹35,000 for the petrol variants, whereas the price hike for the diesel variants range between ₹20,000 to ₹37,000. Notably, this is the third price hike for both SUVs this year, the first two introduced in January and April. A surge in demand for Mahindra SUVs and rising input costs can be attributed as reasons for the hike.