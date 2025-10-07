Subscribe

Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo get refreshed with updated features and new grilles: Price, interior, tech and more

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the facelifted Bolero and Bolero Neo in India ahead of the festive season, featuring new colours, refreshed designs, and improved interiors. Priced from 7.99– 9.99 lakh, both SUVs get RideFlo-tuned suspension but retain their existing engines.

Govind Choudhary
Updated7 Oct 2025, 07:05 AM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the facelifted versions of its popular SUVs — the Bolero and Bolero Neo — in India, aiming to refresh their appeal ahead of the festive season. (M&M)

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the facelifted versions of its popular SUVs — the Bolero and Bolero Neo — in India, aiming to refresh their appeal ahead of the festive season. The updates address customer feedback with new design elements, improved comfort features, and enhanced ride quality, while prices remain largely unchanged. The Bolero Neo now starts at 8.49 lakh and goes up to 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Bolero ranges from 7.99 lakh to 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Design and Exterior Upgrades

While both SUVs retain their familiar silhouettes, Mahindra has introduced several styling and feature updates to keep them contemporary. The Bolero Neo receives a redesigned grille with horizontal chrome slats, two new paint options — Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey — and an all-new top-end N11 variant featuring dual-tone colour choices and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The facelifted Bolero, on the other hand, sports a new Stealth Black paint shade available across all variants, a refreshed grille with chrome accents, and newly added fog lamps.

Interior Enhancements and New Variants

The interior of the Bolero Neo N11 trim adopts a lighter Lunar Grey theme, while lower variants continue with the darker Mocha Brown shade. Convenience upgrades include better-cushioned seats, a USB-C charging port, and a new 8.9-inch touchscreen with a rear-view camera in the N10 and N11 trims.

The interior of the Bolero Neo N11 trim adopts a lighter Lunar Grey theme, while lower variants continue with the darker Mocha Brown shade.

Mahindra has also introduced a new top-spec B8 variant for the Bolero. It comes equipped with diamond-cut alloy wheels, steering-mounted controls, leatherette upholstery, improved seat cushioning, USB-C ports, and a touchscreen infotainment system.

RideFlo Suspension and Performance

Both SUVs now feature Mahindra’s new RideFlo suspension tuning for enhanced comfort and stability on rough terrain. Notably, there are no mechanical changes — both models continue with their 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engines: the Bolero with the 75 bhp mHawk75 unit and the Bolero Neo with the 100 bhp mHawk100 engine, both paired with a manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive setup.

With the facelift, Mahindra aims to strengthen the appeal of two of its most reliable workhorses, especially as festive sales and new GST policies are expected to drive customer demand in the coming months.

 
 
