Mahindra unveiled its latest SUV, the Mahindra Bolero Neo on Tuesday. The company also revealed the pricing of the vehicle. With the launch, the new SUV becomes one of the cheapest options for buyers looking for a 7-seater configuration in the SUV segment. Despite the Bolero monicker, the SUV is more similar to the TUV300 in terms of dimensions and overall silhouette.





View Full Image The SUV gets halogen headlights with a horizontally placed LED DRL

Unlike previous versions that were launched under the Bolero monicker, the new Bolero Neo SUV is aimed at younger urban dwellers

View Full Image The Bolero Neo is black colour of the top variant

The new Bolero Neo comes with the same mHawk engine as Bolero. The new engine will deliver higher torque. The company claims that the car has been built after considering feedback from both TUV300 owners as well Bolero owners. The car will receive an official unveiling later this month.

View Full Image Side profile of the Bolero Neo





The Bolero Neo derives power from a 1.5-liter mHawk diesel engine. The engine churns 100bhp power and 260Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The company has not unveiled an automatic variant yet.

View Full Image The spare wheel is suspended on the tailgate with an 'x'-shaped brace

In terms of overall proportions, the new SUV is much similar to the TUV300. The length of the car is just shy of 4m which will help it compete with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and other popular options in the segment.

View Full Image Interiors of the new Bolero Neo

In terms of features at the interior of the SUV, the Bolero Neo SUV gets 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Cruise control, Steering mounted audio controls, Armrests in the front and 2nd row, Height adjustable driver ’s seat, Electronically adjustable ORVMs, Anti-glare IRVM, Twin pod instrument cluster.

View Full Image The 7-inch infotainment screen of the Bolero Neo

