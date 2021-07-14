Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Mahindra Bolero Neo 7-seater SUV: From interior to exterior, here's how it looks

Mahindra Bolero Neo 7-seater SUV: From interior to exterior, here's how it looks

Premium
One of the major differences from TUV300 facelift version is the absence of projector headlamps.
1 min read . 03:08 PM IST Livemint

  • The Mahindra Bolero Neo borrows some elements from the Bolero line-up to give it a more butch stance

Mahindra unveiled its latest SUV, the Mahindra Bolero Neo on Tuesday. The company also revealed the pricing of the vehicle. With the launch, the new SUV becomes one of the cheapest options for buyers looking for a 7-seater configuration in the SUV segment. Despite the Bolero monicker, the SUV is more similar to the TUV300 in terms of dimensions and overall silhouette.

Mahindra unveiled its latest SUV, the Mahindra Bolero Neo on Tuesday. The company also revealed the pricing of the vehicle. With the launch, the new SUV becomes one of the cheapest options for buyers looking for a 7-seater configuration in the SUV segment. Despite the Bolero monicker, the SUV is more similar to the TUV300 in terms of dimensions and overall silhouette.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial
View Full Image
The SUV gets halogen headlights with a horizontally placed LED DRL
Click on the image to enlarge

Unlike previous versions that were launched under the Bolero monicker, the new Bolero Neo SUV is aimed at younger urban dwellers

View Full Image
The Bolero Neo is black colour of the top variant
Click on the image to enlarge

The new Bolero Neo comes with the same mHawk engine as Bolero. The new engine will deliver higher torque. The company claims that the car has been built after considering feedback from both TUV300 owners as well Bolero owners. The car will receive an official unveiling later this month.

`
View Full Image
Side profile of the Bolero Neo
Click on the image to enlarge

The Bolero Neo derives power from a 1.5-liter mHawk diesel engine. The engine churns 100bhp power and 260Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The company has not unveiled an automatic variant yet.

View Full Image
The spare wheel is suspended on the tailgate with an 'x'-shaped brace
Click on the image to enlarge

In terms of overall proportions, the new SUV is much similar to the TUV300. The length of the car is just shy of 4m which will help it compete with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and other popular options in the segment.

View Full Image
Interiors of the new Bolero Neo
Click on the image to enlarge

In terms of features at the interior of the SUV, the Bolero Neo SUV gets 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Cruise control, Steering mounted audio controls, Armrests in the front and 2nd row, Height adjustable driver ’s seat, Electronically adjustable ORVMs, Anti-glare IRVM, Twin pod instrument cluster.

View Full Image
The 7-inch infotainment screen of the Bolero Neo
Click on the image to enlarge

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!