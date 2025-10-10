Mahindra Bolero Neo: Comparing new facelifted vs Old outgoing model

Mahindra has refreshed its popular Bolero Neo SUV for 2025 alongside the standard Bolero. While the changes may seem subtle at first glance, the facelift brings multiple exterior, interior, and feature enhancements. However, the now slightly modernised SUV gets no changes in its mechanical character. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how the new Bolero Neo compares to its predecessor:

What design changes does this facelift bring? Front The 2025 Bolero Neo retains its signature tough stance, but subtle design tweaks give it a fresher face. The grille now sports a horizontal slat pattern with chrome embellishments, replacing the older vertical layout. The headlamps remain identical, continuing with eyebrow-style LED DRLs and integrated fog lamps. A silver-finished skid plate and chrome inserts in the bumper’s air dam subtly enhance the front-end appeal. Overall, the face is more polished, though the core styling remains unmistakably Bolero.

Side profile The SUV’s trademark boxy silhouette continues unchanged, but Mahindra has added a few modern touches. It now offers dual-tone paint schemes for the first time, adding a more contemporary look. The new 16-inch machine-finished alloy wheels on the top N11 variant further improve the SUV’s stance, while the lower variants continue with 15-inch wheels. These updates help the Neo retain its utilitarian design while offering a more urban-friendly appearance.

Rear section The changes at the back are minimal. The tail lights, vertically hinged tailgate, and spare wheel with X-shaped cover have all been carried over. The ‘Bolero Neo’ badging and roof-mounted spoiler complete the familiar yet rugged design.

Are there changes in the colour options? Mahindra has expanded the SUV’s colour palette, introducing two new shades while retaining popular favourites.

Old Bolero Neo Colours 2025 Bolero Neo Colours Napoli Black Stealth Black Pearl White Pearl White Diamond White Diamond White Dsat Silver Rocky Beige Rocky Beige Jeans Blue (new) – Concrete Grey (new) Dual tone options also available with new model

What's new inside the cabin? Inside, the 2025 Bolero Neo now feels more refined and premium than before.

Retains the 7-seater configuration with side-facing jump seats in the third row.

New leatherette upholstery is available on the top variants.

Two interior themes: Mocha Brown and Lunar Grey (replacing the old beige-black combination).

Updated 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Type-C USB port replaces the older unit.

Other features like cruise control, manual AC, power windows, and a 6-speaker system have been carried over. Unchanged: The analogue instrument cluster and jump seats without headrests continue as before.

Are there any updates to the safety? On the safety front, Mahindra has retained most of the existing equipment but introduced one crucial improvement. The 2025 Bolero Neo continues to feature dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages for the second row. What’s new, however, is the addition of a rear parking camera, a feature that is useful during tight parking manoeuvres. This new addition complements the SUV’s existing safety package, making it marginally more equipped than before.

What about the engine and performance of the facelifted Bolero Neo? Mechanically, Mahindra has chosen to retain the same proven setup from the older model.

Specification 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Engine 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder diesel Power 100 bhp Torque 260 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive (RWD)

This familiar powertrain continues to deliver the rugged reliability and fuel efficiency the Bolero nameplate is known for.

