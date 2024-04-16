Mahindra Bolero Neo+ launched in India at ₹ ₹11.39 lakh: 5 Things to know
Mahindra introduces Bolero Neo Plus with 9-seater configuration for personal and commercial use. The SUV offers a familiar design with subtle enhancements, versatile interior with dual-tone theme, tech-savvy features like infotainment system, and safety measures including ABS and airbags.
Mahindra India has unveiled the long-awaited Bolero Neo+ in the nation. Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd's Automotive Sector, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "The Bolero brand has established itself as synonymous with strength and reliability among our customers, consistently surpassing performance expectations. By introducing the Bolero Neo+, we are pledging durability, enhanced features, and heightened comfort, enhancing the driving journey for both families and fleet operators."