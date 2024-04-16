Mahindra introduces Bolero Neo Plus with 9-seater configuration for personal and commercial use. The SUV offers a familiar design with subtle enhancements, versatile interior with dual-tone theme, tech-savvy features like infotainment system, and safety measures including ABS and airbags.

Mahindra India has unveiled the long-awaited Bolero Neo+ in the nation. Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd's Automotive Sector, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "The Bolero brand has established itself as synonymous with strength and reliability among our customers, consistently surpassing performance expectations. By introducing the Bolero Neo+, we are pledging durability, enhanced features, and heightened comfort, enhancing the driving journey for both families and fleet operators."

Here arefive things to know about Mahindra's Bolero Neo Plus:

Extended seating capacity: Mahindra has introduced the Bolero Neo Plus, catering to customers in need of additional cabin space. Priced competitively starting from ₹11.39 lakh (ex-showroom), this variant boasts a nine-seater configuration, making it an ideal choice for both personal and commercial use.

Familiar yet enhanced design: While the Bolero Neo Plus retains the familiar design cues of its predecessor, it comes with subtle enhancements. The extended length, revised bumpers, and tweaked taillights distinguish it from the standard Bolero Neo. The imposing chrome slatted grille and 16-inch alloy wheels with a unique five-spoke design maintain its rugged appeal.

Versatile interior: Inside the Bolero Neo Plus, a dual-tone cabin theme welcomes occupants, featuring an all-black dashboard complemented by beige accents. The fabric beige seat upholstery exudes comfort, while silver inserts on the door handles and AC vents add a touch of sophistication. With a 2+3+4 seat layout, including jump seats behind the second row, it offers flexibility for both passengers and cargo.

Tech-savvy features: This Bolero features a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, accompanied by a 6-speaker sound system for passenger entertainment. Steering-mounted controls, an adjustable driver's seat, power windows, and charging ports address various convenience requirements.

Safety and performance: This SUV features an ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, dual front airbags, electronic stability control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Under the hood, it packs a robust 2.2-litre diesel engine delivering 120 PS and 280 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. However, it lacks the mechanical locking differential available in the higher variants of the Bolero Neo.

