Home / Auto News / Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launches at 11.50 lakh: Details inside
Back

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo Limited Edition SUV in India. The company’s new offering is priced at 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV is based on Mahindra’s top-spec N10 trim.

In terms of exterior design, the Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited edition has roof ski-racks, fog lights, headlamps with integrated LED daylight running lights (DRLs). It also features a spare wheel cover painted in deep silver.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition
View Full Image
Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition

The SUV comes powered by a 1.5 litre mHawk 100 diesel engine. It is capable of producing 100 bhp power and can deliver a peak torque of 260 Nm. Its engine comes mated with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition has a wheelbase of 2680mm and a minimum ground clearance of 160mm. The SUV offers a seating capacity of 5+2 and has a boot space of 384 litre.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition has a wheelbase of 2680mm
View Full Image
Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition has a wheelbase of 2680mm

Inside, the SUV comes with a premium silver accent with stylish centre console. It has dual-tone faux leather seats with front and rear armrest. The driver’s seat is height-adjustable. There is a 7-inch infotainment system which is touch enabled. The SUV comes with BlueSense-connected car features along with rearview camera, cruise control and steering-mounted controls.

Safety features include dual airbags, automatic door lock, seat belt reminder, ABS with electronic brake distribution and digital immobiliser.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout