Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launches at ₹11.50 lakh: Details inside1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 04:11 PM IST
- Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited edition has roof ski-racks, fog lights, headlamps with integrated LED daylight running lights (DRLs).
Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo Limited Edition SUV in India. The company’s new offering is priced at ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV is based on Mahindra’s top-spec N10 trim.
