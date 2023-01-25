Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Auto News / Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launches at 11.50 lakh: Details inside

Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launches at 11.50 lakh: Details inside

1 min read . 04:11 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Neha Saini
Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited edition is based on Mahindra’s top-spec N10 trim.

  • Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited edition has roof ski-racks, fog lights, headlamps with integrated LED daylight running lights (DRLs).

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo Limited Edition SUV in India. The company’s new offering is priced at 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV is based on Mahindra’s top-spec N10 trim.

In terms of exterior design, the Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited edition has roof ski-racks, fog lights, headlamps with integrated LED daylight running lights (DRLs). It also features a spare wheel cover painted in deep silver.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition
Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition
The SUV comes powered by a 1.5 litre mHawk 100 diesel engine. It is capable of producing 100 bhp power and can deliver a peak torque of 260 Nm. Its engine comes mated with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition has a wheelbase of 2680mm and a minimum ground clearance of 160mm. The SUV offers a seating capacity of 5+2 and has a boot space of 384 litre.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition has a wheelbase of 2680mm
Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition has a wheelbase of 2680mm
Inside, the SUV comes with a premium silver accent with stylish centre console. It has dual-tone faux leather seats with front and rear armrest. The driver’s seat is height-adjustable. There is a 7-inch infotainment system which is touch enabled. The SUV comes with BlueSense-connected car features along with rearview camera, cruise control and steering-mounted controls.

Safety features include dual airbags, automatic door lock, seat belt reminder, ABS with electronic brake distribution and digital immobiliser.

