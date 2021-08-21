Mahindra launched the Bolero Neo in June with three variant options - N4, N8, and the N10. The company on Friday quietly introduced the optional N10 (O) variant with multi-terrain technology (manual lock differential).

N10 (O) variant will be offered in five colour options - Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, and Napoli Black. The new variant is priced at ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bolero Neo N10 (O) variant shares all the features with the regular N10 variant, but the latest variant is exclusively offered with a mechanical locking rear differential.

Unlike previous versions that were launched under the Bolero monicker, the new Bolero Neo SUV is aimed at younger urban dwellers as well with some creature comforts borrowed from the TUV300.

The Bolero Neo derives power from a 1.5-liter mHawk diesel engine. The engine churns 100bhp power and 260Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The company has not unveiled an automatic variant yet.

In terms of overall proportions, the new SUV is much similar to the TUV300. The length of the car is just shy of 4m which will help it compete with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and other popular options in the segment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.