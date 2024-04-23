Mahindra Bolero Neo scores 1 star in Global NCAP crash tests: Here's how the carmaker reacts
The Mahindra Bolero Neo, targeting urban buyers, received a one-star safety rating in recent Global NCAP tests due to limited adult and child occupant protection. Despite Mahindra's reassurances, its safety features lag behind other SUVs in its lineup known for higher safety ratings, as per GNCAP.
