The Mahindra Bolero Neo, designed to attract urban buyers, has received a one-star rating in recent Global NCAP crash tests. This result marks the lowest safety score for any Mahindra SUV in recent times. The tested model, which came with two airbags, received low scores in both adult and child occupant safety evaluations.

According to the Global NCAP's updated safety test protocols, the Bolero Neo offers limited protection for adults in frontal crash scenarios. The agency reported an unstable vehicle structure, a compromised footwell area, inadequate foot protection, and insufficient chest protection for front-row occupants. Additionally, the absence of side head protection contributed to the low score.

As per GNCAP, the SUV's performance in child occupant protection was equally disappointing, primarily due to the absence of three-point seat belts across all rows. The middle row's bench seats were found to pose significant risks to all passengers.

Responding to the low safety rating, the automaker issued a statement emphasizing that the Bolero Neo is a trusted utility vehicle known for its robust build and versatility in handling various conditions. The company assured that the vehicle meets current Indian safety regulations and is fully compliant with existing standards. Mahindra added that it is continually improving its vehicles to exceed safety regulations, stating that it remains dedicated to delivering products with the highest safety standards.

Safety features in the Bolero Neo comprise dual airbags for the driver and front passenger, seat belt alerts, child locks, overspeed notifications, speed-responsive door locks, anti-theft engine immobilization, and central locking.

However, this safety feature set is smaller compared to other Mahindra SUVs like the XUV300, Thar, Scorpio-N, or XUV700, which have historically received higher safety ratings.

Mahindra has a reputation for building robust SUVs with generally strong safety ratings. Notably, the XUV700 and Scorpio-N achieved five-star ratings from Global NCAP, and the XUV300 was among the first Mahindra models to secure the highest safety score.

